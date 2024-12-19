Zum Jahresabschluss fand ich gerade dieses schöne Gedicht von Emory Hall. So naturnah, die Zyklen ehrend, vertrauensvoll.

Ja, dieser Monat atmet aus.

Es wird auch wieder ein Einatem kommen.

December entered

in an exhale,

the final sigh of a long year.

The trees laughed the last of their leaves,

the birds sang a concluding song,

the flowers danced until their legs gave out.

And then one night,

while no one was looking,

the world slipped into a slumber.

We awoke

to all of nature dreaming.

But wait! I cried. Will our gardens return? What will they grow? Will my seasons be fertile?

The world replied

in silence.

So I went inside,

pulled the covers over,

and joined the dream.

December is the season of dreaming. I heard.

rest, so that I can teach you.